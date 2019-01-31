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Lawyer Warns Stone Of Plan To Gag Him
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579 views • January 31, 2019
Robert Mueller has been involved in multiple important cases throughout the years appearing to assist the Deep State with several cover-ups. Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss his checkered past and deliver a warning to Roger Stone.
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