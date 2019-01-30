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Apple Invades Privacy of Millions With Facetime
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17 views • January 30, 2019
Apple head honcho Tim Cook tweets “We must keep fighting for the kind of world we want to live in. On this #DataPrivacyDay let us all insist on action and reform for vital privacy protections. The dangers are real and the consequences are too important.” They are rule alright, thanks to Tim Cook.
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