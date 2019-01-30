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Ven Update
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3 views • January 30, 2019
This situation in South America is spiraling out of control. This isn't going to end the way DC thinks it will. Once the citizens of Central and South America realize what will happen to their culture with this one guy, they will turn on him and DC.
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