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Why Are They Investigating Us Instead Of the Clintons?
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212 views • January 30, 2019
Robert Mueller continues to persecute Alex Jones and Roger Stone, yet has no intention to investigate previous crimes by the Clintons and others. Roger Stone confronts this issue head on.
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