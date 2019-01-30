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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 1/30/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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18 views • January 30, 2019
[email protected], StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
LIFE THREATENING RECORD BREAKING COLD TEMPS & POWER OUTAGES IN MIDWEST
HOWARD STERNS ALEX JONES PARODY
LATEST ON COVINGTON KIDS LAWSUITS
WOMAN WHO GRABBED OWEN'S GENS ARRESTED
BILL MAHER
TUCKER CARLSON
Guests:
Mancow
Robert Barnes, Covington kids attorney
Stewart Rhodes, Oath Keepers
Roger Stone
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
LIFE THREATENING RECORD BREAKING COLD TEMPS & POWER OUTAGES IN MIDWEST
HOWARD STERNS ALEX JONES PARODY
LATEST ON COVINGTON KIDS LAWSUITS
WOMAN WHO GRABBED OWEN'S GENS ARRESTED
BILL MAHER
TUCKER CARLSON
Guests:
Mancow
Robert Barnes, Covington kids attorney
Stewart Rhodes, Oath Keepers
Roger Stone
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