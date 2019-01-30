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Full Show- Chuck Schumer Accidentally Reveals The Democrat's Secret Plan To Overwhelm America
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23 views • January 30, 2019
Endless floods of illegal immigrants will soon be able to vote in American elections, while 12 states have passed laws to totally undermine the Electoral College. This is the method that the Democrats are using to get into power. Power they then use to enact infanticide and rob the Americans through taxes. Have we gone past the point of no return? Find out with special guest Dave Roberts and William Gheen in this edition of the David Knight Show.
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