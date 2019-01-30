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Chuck Schumer Accidentally Reveals The Democratic Plan To Overwhelm America
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908 views • January 30, 2019
Stacey Abrams, who ran for governor last year in Georgia, will give the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union speech next week, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer announced.
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