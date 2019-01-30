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Roger Stone calls arrest 'theater'
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4 views • January 30, 2019
(28 Jan 2019) President Trump's confidant Roger Stone calls his early Friday morning arrest "completely unnecessary." Stone told Miami TV station WSVN he expects to be exonerated and that prosecutors needed "theater" because they don't have evidence.
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