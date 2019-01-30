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2020 Election Shocker! Tech Titan Whistleblower Just Exposed The Globalist Game Plan!
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27 views • January 30, 2019
Lies, lies, lies for profit, profit, profit…and the cost is the freedom of America…but they can care less; they laugh in the face of our Sovereignty as long as their checking accounts are full!
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus
For More Information (references) See:
References Can Be Found At www.justusaknight.com (please subscribe while you’re there)
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus
For More Information (references) See:
References Can Be Found At www.justusaknight.com (please subscribe while you’re there)
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