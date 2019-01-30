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My Day at Rodger Stone’s Arraignment
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8 views • January 30, 2019
Let me tell you about the amazing day I had yesterday at Rodger Stone’s arraignment. It was more than me waiting twenty years to give the media scum a piece of my mind. You didn’t hear any coverage of Rodger’s exit of the courthouse into his waiting car. I can tell you why.
It was unbelievable.
It was unbelievable.
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