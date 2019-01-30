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Five Houston Officers Wounded After Responding To Complaints of Drug Activity
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2 views • January 30, 2019
"Four officers shot, a fifth officer injured. All of them attacked while serving a warrant at a drug house... This war on cops must end. It's time for the targets to come off their backs and the focus to return to stopping the criminals from ripping through our neighborhoods and tearing up our cities." —Grant Stinchfield
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