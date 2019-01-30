© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No, Kamala, You Can't Ban "Assault Weapons" and Be Pro-2A
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • January 30, 2019
"[Kamala Harris] knows that all the restrictions that she wants to put on the Second Amendment, not only [are they] unconstitutional, but [they're] designed for one thing and one thing only: to disarm the good people of America." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.