© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Political Correctness Is Causing D.C. Crime Rates To Skyrocket
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • January 30, 2019
"Washington, D.C., loves the Chicago model: don't ever risk offending your overwhelmingly poor population by talking about going after thugs and gang bangers... So political correctness gets in the way of doing what's right. And the policies end up causing more deaths—ironically, more deaths in the minority groups that so-called leaders don't want to offend." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.