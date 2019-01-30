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Gov. Andrew Cuomo Demands More Gun Control For the Sole Purpose of Grandstanding
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4 views • January 30, 2019
New York has some of the most over-reaching and strict gun-control laws on the books, but almost all of them are unenforceable, so they sit on the books, acting solely as virtue signals to the rest of the country.
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