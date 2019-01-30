© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unaccompanied USAF Veteran Laid To Rest in the Company of Thousands
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • January 30, 2019
Joseph Walker, a veteran of the United States Air Force, was set to be buried without family or friends to bid him farewell until thousands of Killeen residents showed up to pay their respects.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.