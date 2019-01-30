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Brian Kilmeade Drops the Ball on 2A Claims
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13 views • January 30, 2019
"What is disappointing is that if one of the few conservative allies in the mainstream media doesn't understand we don't need to register our guns... how do we expect the general public, then — those not well versed in all the issues — to understand that gun ownership is a fundamental right and the government has no business asking us to register our guns?" —Grant Stinchfield
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