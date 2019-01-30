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End of Protocols
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13 views • January 30, 2019
The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
Notes:
P16: Brainwashing
P17: Abuse of Authority
P18: Arrest of Opponents
P19: Rulers and People
P20: Financial Programme
P21: Loans and Credits
P22: Power of Gould
P23: Instilling Obedience
P24: Qualities of the Ruler
Notes:
P16: Brainwashing
P17: Abuse of Authority
P18: Arrest of Opponents
P19: Rulers and People
P20: Financial Programme
P21: Loans and Credits
P22: Power of Gould
P23: Instilling Obedience
P24: Qualities of the Ruler
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