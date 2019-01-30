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Will The US Invade Venezuela?
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321 views • January 30, 2019
The US has officially recognized Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. The government will place strict sanctions on Venezuelan oil. Some have hinted at military action, but will that be necessary?
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