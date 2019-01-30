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AI Connected Smart Devices To Trigger Mass Suicides And Civilizational Collapse
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946 views • January 30, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how devices with artificial intelligence embedded in the applications, aka 'smart', are being used for surveillance as well as electromagnetic stimuli to control peoples' thoughts, feelings, and actions for an ultimate act of mass suggestion that will collapse society.
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