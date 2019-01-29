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How Mainstream Media Decides What Makes The News And What Doesn’t
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9 views • January 29, 2019
Citizens more than ever have to be diligent in seeking out their own sources of information and comparing it to their competition to get the full picture of what is truth and what is propaganda meant to manipulate the masses.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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