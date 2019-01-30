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In Heartfelt Remarks, Roger Stone Thanks Infowars
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12 views • January 30, 2019
The lawfare being waged against Roger Stone in a fleeting attempt to wound President Trump has separated Stone's true supporters from the fakers. In a heartfelt moment, Roger reflects and thanks the support from Alex Jones, Infowars and the entire Infowars audience.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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