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VIDEO: Bill Maher Takes Pedophilia Mainstream In Shocking Endorsement Of Man Boy Love
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242 views • January 30, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down the strange in context comments comedian Bill Maher has made about pedophilia and compares it to the overall normalization of the sexualization of children that the mainstream, corporate media, and their elite controllers, seems to have their heart set on initiating.
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