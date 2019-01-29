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Visit To Ohio: "Flight 93 has landed safely" WCPO article
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65 views • January 29, 2019
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freedommv1
Published on May 15, 2009
The WCPO web page shown in this video IS still available on archive.org as of 1/29/19
https://web.archive.org/web/20021109040132/https://www.wcpo.com/specials/2001/americaattacked/news_local/story14.html
freedommv1
Published on May 15, 2009
The WCPO web page shown in this video IS still available on archive.org as of 1/29/19
https://web.archive.org/web/20021109040132/https://www.wcpo.com/specials/2001/americaattacked/news_local/story14.html
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