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(1) Biblical Hebrew Vocabulary
Gail Chord Schuler
Gail Chord Schuler
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6 views • January 29, 2019
I study Hebrew as research for my novel Silver Skies. To assist those who study Bill Barrick's free online Biblical Hebrew course, I created online flash cards with audio using Bill's vocabulary lists. https://youtu.be/o0dNMTka0r0?list=PL9392DD285C853693&t=3123 & https://gabriellechana.blog/2019/01/11/biblical-hebrew-grammar-exegesis-silver-skies-research/

Hard video to make. Took me ALL DAY! https://gabriellechana.blog/2019/01/29/biblical-hebrew-vocabulary-video-flash-cards/
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writer gabrielle chanabill barrick hebrew classmasters seminary hebrew coursenovel silver skies research
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