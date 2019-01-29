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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 1/29/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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23 views • January 29, 2019
[email protected], StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
APPLE FACETIME CALLS ACCESS BOTH MIC & CAMERA EVEN WHEN USER DOESN'T ANSWER
SURROUNDED BY SECURITY BARRIERS, KAMALA HARRIS ATTACKS BORDER WALLS
Guests:
Roger Stone
William Gheen, PAC leader of Americans for Legal Immigration
4th Hour Host: Matt Bracken
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
APPLE FACETIME CALLS ACCESS BOTH MIC & CAMERA EVEN WHEN USER DOESN'T ANSWER
SURROUNDED BY SECURITY BARRIERS, KAMALA HARRIS ATTACKS BORDER WALLS
Guests:
Roger Stone
William Gheen, PAC leader of Americans for Legal Immigration
4th Hour Host: Matt Bracken
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