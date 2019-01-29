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01.29.19 President Trump Continues to Reach Out to Obstructionist Pelosi & Schumer
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6 views • January 29, 2019
President Trump cancelled his holiday celebration by staying in the WH; stayed in the Oval Office during evenings and weekends; ended the shutdown for 21 days and still nothing. Table is set but demonrats pelosi and schumer are no shows. Demonrats are the domestic enemies, perhaps its better they stay home.
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