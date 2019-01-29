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The Covington Event & Jussie Smollett Story
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159 views • January 29, 2019
Jussie Smollet is now accusing Trump supporters of attacking him in the middle of the night in Chicago. Matt Bracken breaks down this possible false allegation.
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