© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soccer Training - Top 5 tips for 1v1 defending
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • January 29, 2019
Take a look at our top 5 tips for 1v1 defending. At MyPersonalFootballCoach.com we talk a lot about attacking play and being on the ball but in modern football you must also master the movements and positions off the ball to be a top player. This video talks about pressure, body shapes and dictating where the attacker moves with the ball so take a look and bring this element into your game to make you a more complete soccer player.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.