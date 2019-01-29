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Soccer Training - Defending Technique 2
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3 views • January 29, 2019
The simple fact of the game: it is very difficult for the other team to beat you if they can't score. The other reality is that everyone on the team has to defend, making it an essential skill to learn. The teams winning titles and cups aren't simply outscoring their opponents, they are shutting them down on the defensive side of the ball.
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