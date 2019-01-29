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How to tackle in soccer | How do a tackle in football | How to defend in football soccer
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14 views • January 29, 2019
How to tackle in soccer | How do a tackle in football | How to defend in football soccer with better tackling skills. Learn how to tackle in soccer like a pro. Learn how to slide tackle in soccer with confidence. And learn how to tackle hard in soccer so you can win possession and become a better defender quickly.
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