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LEARN HOW TO BECOME A BETTER DEFENDER with Djibril Sidibe
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11 views • January 29, 2019
How improve as a defender - in todays video go to Monaco where Djibril Sidibe will teach you how you can improve and become better as a defender. If you want to learn how to position yourself on the football pitch or simply improve your skills of reading the game as a defender, Sidibe has got some awesome tips for you that are great to learn.
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