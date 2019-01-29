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Full Show- Venezuelan Invasion Imminent As Bolton's Notebook Reveals Secret Troop Deployment
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26 views • January 29, 2019
Having denied the neo-cons their long-awaited war with Iran, Trump is seemingly willing to hand over Venezuela to sate their imperial blood-lust. Meanwhile, a pill to cure loneliness is under development, Yellow-Vest leader is permanently handicapped by police, and NBC produces a one-hour special to promote under-age drag queens. Plus, Millie Weaver joins the broadcast to discuss the 2020 Democratic candidates and the danger of unsupervised children on YouTube.
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