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Is Europe Falling Apart, Or Are The Globalists Losing Control?
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226 views • January 29, 2019
A manifesto signed by 30 writers claims that Europe "as an idea" is coming apart as a result of the rise of populism. Is that true? And furthermore, is it accurate to view Europe simply as a set of ideas?
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