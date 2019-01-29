© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Controlled Opposition Media Collapses Despite BILLIONS Of Dollars Propping Them Up
Follow
2
Share
Report
916 views • January 29, 2019
According to new reports, the Internet news company BuzzFeed will lay off about 15 percent of its workers in response to growing financial pressure.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.