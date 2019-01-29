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01.29.19 Roger Stone Pleads Not Guillty; Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing
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4 views • January 29, 2019
Roger Stone entered his plea of not guilty today on 7 charges including making false statements to Congress, witness tampering, and obstruction. Also in DC the 15 member Senate Select Committee on Intelligence held a public hearing on world wide threats. My question is will these agencies become deweaponized?
Senate Intel Hearing: https://youtu.be/uMpse-YK9m8
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Senate Intel Hearing: https://youtu.be/uMpse-YK9m8
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
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