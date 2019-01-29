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Sen. Cassidy: Pelosi's Opposition to Trump on Border Security Is a 'Sorry State of Affairs'
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2 views • January 29, 2019
As seen on "Fox & Friends"
Sen. Bill Cassidy said Saturday all of Congress except House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is conceding that a barrier along the southern border would be an effective way to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States.
Sen. Bill Cassidy said Saturday all of Congress except House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is conceding that a barrier along the southern border would be an effective way to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States.
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