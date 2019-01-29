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'We've Seen This With Mueller Before': Dan Bongino on 'Highly Unusual' Roger Stone Arrest
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11 views • January 29, 2019
Roger Stone, a former political adviser to President Trump, has been indicted on charges of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
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