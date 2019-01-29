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Democrats race to the left as third party threat emerges
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210 views • January 29, 2019
List of 2020 presidential hopefuls grows as more Democratic candidates join crowded field. The addition of Starbucks founder Howard Schultz could complicate things for the Democrats; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews
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newsdemocratspoliticselectionfox newsfox news channeldana perinogreg gutfeldjesse wattersjuan williamsthe fivethe five fox newsdonald trump2020 democrats2020 election2020election newselection predictions2020 predictionsunited statesopiniondemocratic partydemocrats 2020political newspolitical partydemocrats primary
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