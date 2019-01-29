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What Are Some Common Tactics of a Psychopath? | Pastor Roger Jimenez
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6 views • January 29, 2019
Pastor Roger Jimenez of Verity Baptist Church in Sacramento, CA answers the question, "What are some common tactics of a psychopath?"
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/JimenezQ
Original video: http://bit.ly/2CO3W0e
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/JimenezQ
Original video: http://bit.ly/2CO3W0e
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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