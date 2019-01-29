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Twitter Says “Learn To Code” Is Targeted Harassment Toward Jobless Journalists
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9 views • January 29, 2019
After last week newsroom floor massacre that took over 1000 journalists' jobs, a new craze now has swept the twittersphere on the next step for these jobless journalists. Calls for these journalists to learn to code has emboldened these bitter SJW degree peddling hacks to decry that the mere utterence of learning to code is grounds for hate speech. Twitter has now come to the aid of these sad, sad, individuals in form of bans, and some users have already felt the hammer come down.
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