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'They Treated Me Like El Chapo': Roger Stone Recounts 'Over-the-Top' Arrest
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219 views • January 29, 2019
Roger Stone joined Judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox Nation's "Liberty File" to describe his arrest and the "over-the-top" intimidation tactics used by authorities.
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