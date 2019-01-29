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Huckabee on 2020 Hopefuls: Democratic Candidates are Trying to 'Out-Left' Each Other
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165 views • January 29, 2019
As seen on "Fox & Friends"
Fox News contributor and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighed in Sunday on the large field of Democrats hoping to challenge President Trump in 2020.
Fox News contributor and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighed in Sunday on the large field of Democrats hoping to challenge President Trump in 2020.
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