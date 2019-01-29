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10 China Nationals Detained After Arriving on Boat in Huntington Beach; Homeland Security Investigating
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16 views • January 29, 2019
Jan. 29, 2019– Mary Greeley News – Federal officials said they’ve detained 10 Chinese nationals and two Hispanic males who arrived by boat in the Huntington Beach area on Monday.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=80759
https://marygreeley.com/?p=80759
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