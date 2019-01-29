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ABSURD New Law: Abortion Right Until Birth!! || This is Just The Beginning 2019
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13 views • January 29, 2019
My Blood Run Cold! New Abortion Law with right to do an abortion up until Birth has just been voted for and gone through in New York. But This is just the beginning!
Speaker: Pastor Jeff Durbin
New York City Mom Thought Abortion Was The Only Option She Could Afford. Then She Saw Her Baby.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--ppr...
The Sermon That Shocked Everyone. UNFORGETTABLE ENDING!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bofF_...
Speaker: Pastor Jeff Durbin
New York City Mom Thought Abortion Was The Only Option She Could Afford. Then She Saw Her Baby.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--ppr...
The Sermon That Shocked Everyone. UNFORGETTABLE ENDING!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bofF_...
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