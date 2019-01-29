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Sean Spicer on who could beat Trump in 2020
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Ex-CEO Howard Schultz considers joining the growing list of 2020 presidential hopefuls; reaction from former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. #TheStory #MarthaMacCallum #FoxNews
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trumpwhite housecurrent eventsnewspoliticsfox newsfox news channelthe story with martha maccallumus newsdonald trumptrump administrationelizabeth warrenpolitics news2020 electiontrump 2020joe bidenelection predictions2020 predictionsfox news the storysean spicerdemocratic partykamala harrishoward schultzstarbucks ceosean spicer trump
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