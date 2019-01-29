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Mercedes Schlapp on the new shutdown deadline
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5 views • January 29, 2019
'Our goal is to assure that Congress comes up with a plan of action,' White House Director Of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp tells 'America's Newsroom.' #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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