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180123-AJ-Full Show - BREAKING FISA Memo Shows Obama Clinton Cabal Illegally Spied On Entire Trump Campaign (transcribed subs)
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42 views • January 29, 2019
Infowars: The Alex Jones Show (January 23 2018)
Transcribed English Subtitles
Transcribed English Subtitles
Keywords
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