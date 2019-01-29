Want Some Advice?

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25 views • January 29, 2019
The threat from the geoengineering of our planet are mortal and beyond dispute. It appears to arise from the hearts and minds of greedy amoral men bent on domination and destruction. Learn why and what may be done about it.
There are three main pathways by which movements gain power: cultural, disruptive and organizational. On its own, each pathway turns out to be limited in its effect. But movements that have managed to combine all three, such as the civil rights movement, have lasted long.
There are three main pathways by which movements gain power: cultural, disruptive and organizational. On its own, each pathway turns out to be limited in its effect. But movements that have managed to combine all three, such as the civil rights movement, have lasted long.
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