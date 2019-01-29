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Trump, Pelosi agree on new State of the Union date
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13 views • January 29, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a new invitation to President Donald Trump. John Roberts is live on 'Special Report with Bret Baier.' #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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