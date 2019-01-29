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Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft Ultra Emissaries
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23 views • January 29, 2019
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calling_Occupants_of_Interplanetary_Craft
In your mind you have capacities you know
To telepath messages through the vast unknown
And one night we'll make a contact with you
And please come in peace, we beseech you
Only a landing will teach them
Please interstellar policeman
And transmit thought energy far beyond the norm
We declare world contact day
Calling occupants of interplanetary, anti-adversary craft
We are your friends
In your mind you have capacities you know
To telepath messages through the vast unknown
And one night we'll make a contact with you
And please come in peace, we beseech you
Only a landing will teach them
Please interstellar policeman
And transmit thought energy far beyond the norm
We declare world contact day
Calling occupants of interplanetary, anti-adversary craft
We are your friends
Keywords
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